Government lays the groundwork for digital certification of mine action operators

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution creating a unified approach to the certification of mine action operators. This lays the groundwork for the introduction of digital certification. In the future, this will give Ukraine dozens of mine action operators, hundreds of teams and units of equipment to help with demining. This was reported on Telegram by Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

The proposal of the Ministry of Economy to implement a two-year pilot project to certify mine action operators and mine action processes was approved. The Procedure for the implementation of the pilot project was approved. - Melnychuk wrote.

According to Melnychuk, the project aims to establish a unified approach to the certification of mine action operators and mine action processes by introducing a procedure for issuing mine action operators with certificates of compliance with mine action processes for the period of the pilot project.

It was determined that the coordinator of the pilot project is the Ministry of Economy.

At a government meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that a resolution creating a unified approach to the certification of mine action operators would be adopted today.

Now we will have clear deadlines, uniform requirements, and a clear approach. We are laying the groundwork for the introduction of digital certification. What will it bring? Dozens of mine action operators, hundreds of teams and units of equipment to help clear the Ukrainian land of explosive hazards. - said Shmygal.shmygal

In addition, he said that in December last year there were 26 certified mine action operators in Ukraine. In early February, there were already 29.

Another 48 operators are in the process of certification.