Government lays the groundwork for digital certification of mine action operators

Government lays the groundwork for digital certification of mine action operators

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20613 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution creating a unified approach to the certification of mine action operators, laying the groundwork for digital certification.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution creating a unified approach to the certification of mine action operators. This  lays the groundwork for the introduction of digital certification. In the future, this will give Ukraine dozens of mine action operators, hundreds of teams and units of equipment to help with demining. This was reported on Telegram by Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

The proposal of the Ministry of Economy to implement a two-year pilot project to certify mine action operators and mine action processes was approved. The Procedure for the implementation of the pilot project was approved. 

 - Melnychuk wrote.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the project aims to establish a unified approach to the certification of mine action operators and mine action processes by introducing a procedure for issuing mine action operators with certificates of compliance with mine action processes for the period of the pilot project.

It was determined that the coordinator of the pilot project is the Ministry of Economy.

A third of Ukraine, or more than 174,000 square kilometers, remains mined02.02.24, 14:47 • 20579 views

Optional

At a government meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that a resolution creating a unified approach to the certification of mine action operators would be adopted today.

Now we will have clear deadlines, uniform requirements, and a clear approach. We are laying the groundwork for the introduction of digital certification. What will it bring? Dozens of mine action operators, hundreds of teams and units of equipment to help clear the Ukrainian land of explosive hazards.

- said Shmygal.shmygal

UAH 3 billion allocated for humanitarian demining programs - Shmyhal01.02.24, 15:18 • 26801 view

In addition, he said that in December last year there were 26 certified mine action operators in Ukraine. In early February, there were already 29.

Another 48 operators are in the process of certification.

In 2023, we had 1500 sappers. In 2024, there will be 3,500 of them. As of January 1, 2023, we had almost no vehicles for humanitarian demining. At the beginning of this year, there were already 55 such special vehicles.

- Shmygal stated.  
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

