Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government amends resolution on nutrition standards for military personnel

Government amends resolution on nutrition standards for military personnel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24798 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the nutritional standards for military personnel to bring them in line with a new law that allows civil defense and emergency response units outside their bases to also receive food.

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the nutritional standards for servicemen of the Armed Forces and other military formations. This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports

Details 

According to him, amendments were made to the nutrition standards for servicemen of the Armed Forces and other military formations, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 29.03.2002 N 426, in order to bring them in line with the Law of Ukraine dated 10.08. 2023 No. 3322-IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Logistical Support of Measures in the Field of Civil Protection", and granting the right to provide meals to employees of civil protection bodies and units who are sent outside the garrison to eliminate the consequences of emergencies or during the elimination of the consequences of emergencies at the regional and state levels. 

First procurements under the new model: State Logistics Operator announces tenders for food05.02.24, 17:24 • 101148 views

In 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will strengthen inspections of compliance  of food products with state standards and other regulatory documents. For this purpose, the number of working groups conducting control will be increased.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor

