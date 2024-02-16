Government amends resolution on nutrition standards for military personnel

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the nutritional standards for servicemen of the Armed Forces and other military formations. This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, amendments were made to the nutrition standards for servicemen of the Armed Forces and other military formations, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 29.03.2002 N 426, in order to bring them in line with the Law of Ukraine dated 10.08. 2023 No. 3322-IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Logistical Support of Measures in the Field of Civil Protection", and granting the right to provide meals to employees of civil protection bodies and units who are sent outside the garrison to eliminate the consequences of emergencies or during the elimination of the consequences of emergencies at the regional and state levels.

In 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will strengthen inspections of compliance of food products with state standards and other regulatory documents. For this purpose, the number of working groups conducting control will be increased.