Germany and Italy to withdraw billions in gold from US due to Trump's policy - FT

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3654 views
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 30932 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 25055 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 55103 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 39007 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 90135 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 59338 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 93921 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128126 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97776 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 50779 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine daysJune 23, 07:47 AM • 41284 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 33726 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation12:28 PM • 24021 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15353 views
Publications
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15680 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 30932 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 55103 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 323027 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 378424 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 3250 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 106914 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 231698 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 105379 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 106318 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Germany and Italy to withdraw billions in gold from US due to Trump's policy - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Germany and Italy are demanding the return of their $245 billion gold reserves from US vaults, fearing President Trump's interference with the Fed's independence and geopolitical risks. Both countries are among the world's largest gold holders.

Germany and Italy to withdraw billions in gold from US due to Trump's policy - FT

Although New York remains, perhaps, the most important gold trading center in the world, Germany and Italy are currently pressing for the return of $245 billion in gold from the U.S. European countries are concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's interference in the independence of the Federal Reserve Bank.

Reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

A survey of over 70 global central banks this week showed that an increasing number of them are considering storing their gold domestically. The key reasons are fears about the ability to access bullion in a crisis.

Currently, Germany and Italy are facing calls to withdraw their gold from New York. Factors such as President Donald Trump's calls, his plans and thoughts in the context of the Federal Reserve System's activities, and increasing geopolitical turbulence.

All of the above influences and creates "strong arguments" for moving more gold to Europe or Germany "in turbulent times," the FT writes.

Reference

According to the World Gold Council, Germany and Italy rank second and third globally in terms of national gold reserves after the U.S. – 3,352 tons and 2,452 tons, respectively.

Both countries largely rely on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in Manhattan as a custodian, each holding more than a third of its bullion in the U.S. The FT estimates the combined market value of gold held in the U.S. to be over $245 billion.

Comment

Peter Gauweiler, a prominent former conservative lawmaker from the Bavarian Christian Social Union, emphasized that the Bundesbank "must not take any simplified paths" when it comes to protecting the country's gold reserves.

We need to consider whether storing gold abroad has become safer and more stable over the past decade, or not.

He added that "the answer to this question is self-evident," and noted that geopolitical risk has made the world more dangerous.

The Taxpayers Association of Europe sent letters to the finance ministries and central banks of Germany and Italy, urging politicians to reconsider their reliance on the Fed as the custodian of their gold.

"We are very concerned about Trump's interference in the independence of the Federal Reserve Bank," Michael Jaeger, president of TAE, told the FT.

"Where to store the bullion - Italy's and Germany's policies"

In Germany, a grassroots campaign for "repatriation of our gold" since 2010 has changed the Bundesbank's policy. In 2013, the German central bank decided to keep half of its reserves at home, moving 674 tons of bullion from Paris and New York to its headquarters in Frankfurt in a high-security operation that cost 7 million euros. Currently, 37 percent of the Bundesbank's gold reserves are held in New York.

In 2019, in Italy, Meloni's far-right party "Brothers of Italy," while still in opposition, lobbied for the repatriation of the country's gold reserves. Meloni promised to bring Italian gold home if her party came to power.

Fabio Rampelli, a Member of Parliament for the Brothers of Italy party, stated that the party's current position is that the "geographic location" of Italian gold has only "relative importance," given that it is under the custody of an "historical friend and ally."

Recall

Gold prices fell due to a strengthening U.S. dollar and tensions surrounding Iran in anticipation of Iran's response to U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

Following the recent US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, as well as subsequent threats from Iran regarding retaliatory actions, the cryptocurrency market reacted instantly. Overnight, Bitcoin fell more than 3% in 24 hours.

Earlier, UNN reported that gold prices fell by 0.5%, heading for their first weekly decline in three weeks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldFinance
Federal Reserve
Financial Times
Donald Trump
New York City
Italy
Germany
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9