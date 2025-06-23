$41.830.15
Exclusives
Johnny Depp said he was betrayed by three friends after ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic violence accusations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Johnny Depp said that after Amber Heard's domestic violence accusations, three of his closest friends turned away from him. The actor felt betrayed and called himself a "crash test dummy for the #MeToo movement."

Johnny Depp said he was betrayed by three friends after ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic violence accusations

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp revealed that after accusations of violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, three of his closest friends turned away from him. He admitted that he felt betrayed by people who were once part of his inner circle, adding that he became a "crash test dummy for the #MeToo movement". This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

After the high-profile divorce proceedings with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp admitted that he experienced not only career losses but also personal betrayal. The actor said that three of his closest friends abandoned him after Heard accused him of violence.

The couple met on the set of the film "The Rum Diary" in 2011, and married in 2015. However, the very next year, Heard filed for divorce, which was officially finalized in 2017. During the divorce proceedings, she accused Depp of domestic violence, which he categorically denied.

The scandal affected their careers: Depp lost his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise (he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen). Heard stated that she also lost many opportunities due to online hate.

Depp also experienced a personal drama - he was betrayed by friends who were part of his family.

I'll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I think of three, who disgraced me. These people were at my children's parties, throwing them in the air. And, listen, I understand people who couldn't stand up for me, because the scariest thing for them was to make the right choice

- he said in an interview with the Sunday Times.

One of those who spoke out against Depp was his former agent, Tracey Jacobs, with whom he worked for 30 years. She testified in court that studios were "reluctant" to cast Depp in projects due to his constant lateness.

The actor himself commented on this: "My loyalty is the last thing anyone can question. I worked with one agent for 30 years, but she talked in court about how difficult I was."

Despite what he has experienced, Depp says he bears no ill will.

I remember everything. Gone through everything. Some of it wasn't the best of times, some of it was fun. Some of it was crazy. The thing is, it just was, and it just is. So for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything we go through, whether you're given a snow cone or walking a dog, is what we learn somewhere along the way. So I have no hard feelings towards anyone. I don't have this big reservoir of hatred, because hatred requires care. Why carry that baggage?

- he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Addition

Depp and Heard's legal battle lasted several years. After losing a case against The Sun in 2020, he sued Heard for defamation over her article in The Washington Post. Heard counter-sued. The trial, which began in April 2022, ended with Depp's victory.

The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.

- he said after the verdict was announced.

Amber Heard moved to Spain after the trial. In 2021, she gave birth to a daughter through surrogacy, and in May 2024, she announced that she had become a mother of twins.

And Johnny Depp is preparing to return to the big screen in the thriller "Day Drinker" directed by Marc Webb. The film also stars Penelope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, Manu Rios, and Javier Botet. The plot of the film revolves around the meeting of a bartender who has lost her lover and a mysterious stranger.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

