First procurements under the new model: State Logistics Operator announces tenders for food

"The State Logistics Operator has announced tenders for catering in the Prozorro system under a new model. The supply of food will begin in April. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"Tenders have been announced in the Prozorro system for supplies to 11 sectors. Each sector consists of mandatory and additional areas that can be assigned to several suppliers at the same time to minimize risks and ensure continuity of supply," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry named the sectors where tenders have been announced:

- Vinnytsia - Khmelnytsky - Zhytomyr - Kyiv

- Volyn - Rivne - Zhytomyr

- Dnipropetrovska - Poltavska - Donetska - Zaporizka

- Zhytomyr - Kyiv - Chernihiv - Vinnytsia - Cherkasy

- Transcarpathian - Lviv - Ivano-Frankivsk

- Zaporizhzhia - Dnipro - Kherson

- Lviv - Ivano-Frankivsk - Ternopil

- Mykolaiv - Kherson - Odesa - Kirovohrad

- Kharkiv - Donetsk - Sumy - Luhansk - Poltava

- Cherkasy - Kirovohrad - Vinnytsia - Kyiv

- Chernivtsi - Ivano-Frankivsk - Ternopil

"State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" is a new structure that the Ministry of Defense has entrusted with the function of procuring non-lethal needs of the Armed Forces," the statement said.

AddendumAddendum

After his appointment as the head of the State Logistics Operator, Arsen Zhumadilov announced changes in procurement, including food for the military. According to him, the State Logistics Operator will divide the 407 items in the catalog of food for the military into approximately 30-35 categories, each of which will have separate contracts and procedures.

"The price per unit of each product will be available to the public so that it understands exactly what price an egg, apple, potato, meat, etc. are purchased at," Zhumadilov assured.

In addition, it was reported that it was planned to split procurement of the commodity and logistics components.