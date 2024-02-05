First procurements under the new model: State Logistics Operator announces tenders for food

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 55446 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115199 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120719 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162910 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164360 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265948 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166768 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

First procurements under the new model: State Logistics Operator announces tenders for food

First procurements under the new model: State Logistics Operator announces tenders for food

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101150 views

"The State Operator of the Home Front has announced the first tenders under the new procurement model for the supply of food for the Armed Forces, starting in April.

"The State Logistics Operator has announced tenders for catering in the Prozorro system under a new model. The supply of food will begin in April. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"Tenders have been announced in the Prozorro system for supplies to 11 sectors. Each sector consists of mandatory and additional areas that can be assigned to several suppliers at the same time to minimize risks and ensure continuity of supply," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry named the sectors where tenders have been announced:

- Vinnytsia - Khmelnytsky - Zhytomyr - Kyiv

- Volyn - Rivne - Zhytomyr

- Dnipropetrovska - Poltavska - Donetska - Zaporizka

- Zhytomyr - Kyiv - Chernihiv - Vinnytsia - Cherkasy

- Transcarpathian - Lviv - Ivano-Frankivsk

- Zaporizhzhia - Dnipro - Kherson

- Lviv - Ivano-Frankivsk - Ternopil

- Mykolaiv - Kherson - Odesa - Kirovohrad

- Kharkiv - Donetsk - Sumy - Luhansk - Poltava

- Cherkasy - Kirovohrad - Vinnytsia - Kyiv

- Chernivtsi - Ivano-Frankivsk - Ternopil

"State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" is a new structure that the Ministry of Defense has entrusted with the function of procuring non-lethal needs of the Armed Forces," the statement said.

AddendumAddendum

After his appointment as the head of the State Logistics Operator, Arsen Zhumadilov announced changes in procurement, including food for the military. According to him, the State Logistics Operator will divide the 407 items in the catalog of food for the military into approximately 30-35 categories, each of which will have separate contracts and procedures.

"The price per unit of each product will be available to the public so that it understands exactly what price an egg, apple, potato, meat, etc. are purchased at," Zhumadilov assured.

In addition, it was reported that it was planned to split procurement of the commodity and logistics components.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising