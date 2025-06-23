$41.830.15
More than 170 proceedings initiated against UOC (MP) priests, 122 suspicions issued: Maliuk on "agents in cassocks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The SBU has initiated 174 criminal proceedings against UOC (MP) priests, 122 clerics have been served with suspicion notices, and 31 have received conviction verdicts. SBU head Vasyl Maliuk emphasizes that the status of a clergyman does not exempt one from responsibility for crimes against national security.

More than 170 proceedings initiated against UOC (MP) priests, 122 suspicions issued: Maliuk on "agents in cassocks"

174 criminal proceedings have been opened against UOC (MP) priests. 122 UOC clerics have been notified of suspicion. 31 guilty verdicts have been handed down. This was stated by the Head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, during a conversation with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

As of now, we have more than 3,470 suspicions announced, 1048 people convicted under the article "Treason", 320 suspicions regarding the commission of sabotage. A separate area of work is the fight against "agents in cassocks" 

- Maliuk said.

The Head of the SBU, commenting on Russian "agents in cassocks", noted that if they commit crimes against the foundations of national security, or any other crimes, law enforcement officers qualify them in accordance with current legislation and bring them to justice.

The Constitution contains the principle of freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, and we respect that. But if they support the aggressor, then, of course, we document such persons. The presence of a cassock and a censer is not an aggravating circumstance, but it also does not exempt from criminal liability. And it gives no indulgences 

- Maliuk emphasized.

According to him, 174 criminal proceedings have been initiated against UOC (MP) priests.

122 clerics of the UOC have been notified of suspicion. 31 accusatory verdicts have been handed down 

- said the Head of the SBU.

Maliuk also reported that since February 24, 2022, the SBU has initiated:

  • 3,890 criminal proceedings for state treason. 3,470 suspicions, 1,048 people convicted;
    • 9,552 criminal proceedings for collaborative activities and aiding the aggressor state. 8,319 suspicions, 1,955 people convicted;
      • 662 proceedings for transmitting data to the enemy about the Armed Forces of Ukraine or adjusting shelling. 545 suspicions, 207 people convicted;
        • 304 proceedings for committing sabotage. 320 suspicions, 22 people convicted;
          • 765 proceedings for terrorist activities (258–258-5). 836 suspicions, 425 people convicted.

            Addition

            Three clerics of the UOC (MP) in two regions of Ukraine during sermons justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, glorified the invaders, and awaited the capture of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. They were notified of suspicions; the clergymen face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

            Anna Murashko

            Anna Murashko

            SocietyCrimes and emergencies
            Cherkasy Oblast
            Vasyl Malyuk
            Security Service of Ukraine
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
