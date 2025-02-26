Gossip Girl star dies in the US

39-year-old actress Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York apartment. She starred in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

Trachtenberg was found in the apartment after a call to 911 at around 8:00 a.m. local time. The actress was unconscious and unresponsive. Trachtenberg's death is not being treated as suspicious, and the cause will be determined by a medical examiner.

Police sources said that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have had complications.

Trachtenberg began her career on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete, and in 1996 made her film debut with the lead role in the movie Harriet the Spy.

Subsequently, the actress starred for three years as Dawn Summers in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

The actress became more famous for her role as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, a series that ran from 2007 to 2012.

