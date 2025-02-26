ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Gossip Girl star dies in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33120 views

39-year-old actress Michelle Trachtenberg died in her apartment in New York. The actress had recently undergone a liver transplant, and her death is not considered suspicious.

39-year-old actress Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York apartment. She starred in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

Trachtenberg was found in the apartment after a call to 911 at around 8:00 a.m. local time. The actress was unconscious and unresponsive. Trachtenberg's death is not being treated as suspicious, and the cause will be determined by a medical examiner.

Police sources said that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have had complications.

Trachtenberg began her career on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete, and in 1996 made her film debut with the lead role in the movie Harriet the Spy.

Subsequently, the actress starred for three years as Dawn Summers in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

The actress became more famous for her role as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, a series that ran from 2007 to 2012.

Recall

In October 2024, former One Direction member Liam Payne died. Four months after his tragic death, it became known that Payne's blood alcohol level was up to 2.7 g/L. In addition, a toxicology report revealed the presence of drugs, including cocaine metabolites and the antidepressant sertraline.

