Google launches AI gaming assistant for Android gamers

Google has introduced a new AI-powered mobile assistant that will help gamers in real-time by providing hints during games. This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to increase user engagement on the Android and Play Store platforms. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Alphabet Inc.-owned company said on Tuesday that it would make the AI feature available in select games in the coming months. Gamers can ask the assistant, which uses Google's AI models, to interpret what's happening on screen. In response, the assistant offers conversational hints, ideally so users don't have to leave the game to find online tutorials. - Bloomberg reports.

According to the company, creating active agents capable of performing tasks and interacting with the game environment helps Google go beyond traditional assistants and offer users new ways to entertain themselves. Competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic are already developing similar agents for booking tickets, ordering food, and helping with coding.

In addition to the game assistant, Google announced a centralized player profile in the Play Store, which displays achievements, game progress, and activity on community forums, similar to other gaming platforms. The update also includes new limited-time leagues where users can earn virtual points – the first league starts on October 10 in the popular game Subway Surfers.

According to the company, revenue growth from subscriptions, platforms, and devices, including the Play Store, was 20% in the second quarter, reaching $11.2 billion. This makes the segment one of the most dynamic in Alphabet's business. Apple is taking similar steps, having introduced a separate "Games" app for iOS this year, which demonstrates achievements and friends' activity.

