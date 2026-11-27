Global gold prices stabilized after sharp fluctuations during the week amid expectations of an interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and renewed demand for technology company stocks. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Friday, November 27, the spot price of gold was $3,567.67 per ounce. At the beginning of the week, the precious metal briefly fell below $3,500, reaching a 15-month low.

At the same time, global stock markets rose as shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence recovered in value.

Gold declines for the third consecutive month

Since November 11, the price of gold has remained below $4,000 per ounce. In November, the precious metal may lose more than 6% of its value, extending its decline for the third consecutive month.

Core inflation figures released in the United States this week strengthened expectations of a Fed interest-rate hike in December. Investors are also anticipating further monetary-policy tightening at the beginning of 2027.

High interest rates traditionally reduce gold's appeal, since the asset generates no interest income.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $41.50 per ounce. Platinum rose in value, while palladium declined slightly. The Bloomberg Dollar Index has been rising for the fifth consecutive week.

Gold falls again amid accelerating inflation in the United States and expectations of another Fed rate hike