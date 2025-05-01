Gold hits two-week low on easing trade tensions

$41.470.09
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14656 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25682 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39618 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179315 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118430 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 147009 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219156 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 241002 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335203 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138288 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68806 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179308 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 162033 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201858 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233555 views
Gold hits two-week low on easing trade tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

Spot gold fell nearly 2% to $3222.66 an ounce, hitting a two-week low. The reason was signs of easing trade tensions and a stronger dollar.

Gold hits two-week low on easing trade tensions

Gold fell nearly 2% to a two-week low on Thursday, as signs of easing trade tensions boosted risk appetite and reduced the appeal of bullion as a safe haven, while a stronger US dollar also put pressure on prices, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Spot gold fell nearly 2% to $3222.66 an ounce by 11:29 GMT (14:29 Kyiv time) after hitting its lowest level since April 15.

US gold futures fell 2.7% to $3230.80.

The dollar index rose 0.3%, making dollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

"There is constant hope that some trade agreements will be signed soon, which will allow for lower tariffs," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, adding that this optimism combined with a stronger dollar is putting pressure on gold.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade deals with India, Japan and South Korea are possible. He also said there is a very good chance of a deal with China.

The US has asked China to negotiate Trump's 145% tariffs, according to a social media account linked to Chinese state media.

The US economy contracted in the first quarter for the first time in three years, weakened by rising imports, as businesses struggled to stay ahead of higher tariffs.

US Federal Reserve policymakers have indicated that short-term interest rates will remain unchanged until there are clear signs of inflation approaching the central bank's 2% target or a potential deterioration in the labor market.

Investors are awaiting Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for more details on the direction of Fed policy.

"A weaker employment report should support calls for further Fed rate cuts this year and allow gold to return to $3,500 an ounce in the coming months," said Staunovo of UBS.

Analysts in a quarterly Reuters poll predict that the average annual gold price will exceed $3,000 for the first time.

Gold, a non-yielding metal considered a hedge against political and financial turmoil, briefly reached $3,500 last week.

Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time22.04.25, 18:11 • 6789 views

Spot silver fell 1.8% to $31.99 an ounce, platinum fell about 1% to $956.63, and palladium rose 0.3% to $941.10.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Donald Trump
India
South Korea
China
Japan
United States
