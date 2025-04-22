Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22240 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41329 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70833 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117633 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99415 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 216971 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107731 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83412 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68194 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42247 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 72074 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 47335 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 57004 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 63871 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25622 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 10167 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 22192 views

01:40 PM • 22192 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25945 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 117597 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 108844 views
Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 21967 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 20943 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 64123 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 43692 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 46622 views
Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

Gold futures reached an all-time high, exceeding $3,500 per ounce. The reason is concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve and increased risks to the global economy.

Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time

Gold futures set a new record amid concerns about the independence of the US Federal Reserve and worsening prospects for the global economy, The Wall Street Journal reports, UNN writes.

Details

Continuous gold futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.7% to $3,482.50 per troy ounce in early European trading, reaching $3,509.90 earlier in the session - the first time gold futures have exceeded $3,500.

The precious metal has risen nearly 30% since the beginning of the year due to demand for safe-haven assets following the escalation of the trade war triggered by tariffs in the US, and now threats from President Donald Trump's administration to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the publication writes.

Concerns have been further heightened by declining confidence in the US dollar and escalating geopolitical and economic risks, said Rania Gule of XS.com.

Market participants, the publication writes, are logically reducing their presence in American assets, as there are few signs of a change in the Trump administration's policy that could shake the market, and gold is probably the only safe-haven asset left, given its relative immunity to "Trump's account whims." Physical assets of gold exchange-traded funds have reached their highest levels since September 2023 and a record high in dollar terms, given high gold prices, the publication notes.

Gold reached a record high amid concerns about the Fed after Trump's words22.04.25, 09:00 • 4064 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
United States dollar
Federal Reserve
Donald Trump
United States
