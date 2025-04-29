$41.740.01
The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future
07:23 AM • 4814 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 9464 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 10666 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 21184 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 52679 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 55704 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 41821 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 34617 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 47701 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 38423 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Publications
Exclusives
Gold falls on easing tariff concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Gold prices fell 0.8% to $3314.65 an ounce on Tuesday, amid easing trade tensions. Investors are awaiting data from the US to assess Federal Reserve policy.

Gold falls on easing tariff concerns

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as easing trade tensions between the US and its trading partners weakened the metal's appeal as a safe haven, while investors awaited US economic data to assess the Federal Reserve's policy course, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3314.65 an ounce as of 06:19 GMT (09:19 Kyiv time). US gold futures lost 0.7% to $3324.20.

"The risk environment has clearly improved recently, amid market participants being encouraged by optimism that the worst of the trade disputes may be behind us, amid encouraging rhetoric surrounding trade deals," said IG Market strategist Yep Jun Rong.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that several leading trading partners have made "very good" offers to avoid US tariffs, and India is likely to be among the first to strike a deal.

China's recent moves to exempt some US goods from retaliatory tariffs have demonstrated a willingness to de-escalate trade tensions, Bessent added.

China may exempt some US goods from tariffs - Bloomberg25.04.2025, 09:01 • 3441 view

US President Donald Trump's administration will also take steps to reduce the impact of his auto tariffs by easing some of the tariffs imposed on foreign parts in domestically produced cars.

But, according to most economists polled by Reuters, the risks of the global economy sliding into recession this year are high, and many say Trump's tariffs have hurt business sentiment.

Bullion, traditionally seen as a hedge against political and financial instability, rose to an all-time high of $3,500.05 an ounce last week due to increased uncertainty.

Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time22.04.2025, 18:11 • 6775 views

Investors will be watching economic data from the US this week.

"Long-term structural tailwinds for gold prices are likely to maintain a broader uptrend, supported by opportunities for continued reserve diversification among emerging market central banks," Rong said.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $32.98 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $984.65, and palladium lost 0.5% to $944.34.

Gold falls in price amid easing trade tensions, strengthening dollar28.04.2025, 15:29 • 2312 views

Julia Shramko

