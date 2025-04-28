Gold falls in price amid easing trade tensions, strengthening dollar

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 572 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2738 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 6914 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7166 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11319 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59703 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56366 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58437 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137943 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
21%
759 mm
Popular news

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 44967 views

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 15144 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM • 8486 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18135 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17393 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 2738 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 6914 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 11319 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 59703 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 162676 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 48 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17397 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18138 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137943 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 52715 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

Gold falls in price amid easing trade tensions, strengthening dollar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

The price of gold fell by 1% due to a stable dollar and reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Investors are waiting for US economic data to assess further actions by the Federal Reserve System.

Gold falls in price amid easing trade tensions, strengthening dollar

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as the dollar held steady and hopes for a de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China dampened appetite for safe-haven assets, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,289.97 per ounce at 08:43 GMT (11:43 Kyiv time). US gold futures fell 0.1% to $3,301.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of other currencies, rose 0.3%, making gold less attractive to holders of other currencies.

"The market sees trade tensions easing and is less concerned about the Fed's independence, which is now reducing demand for safe-haven assets," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"As the Fed is still expected to cut interest rates later this year, we are still waiting for gold to test the $3,500 an ounce mark again," he said.

US President Donald Trump said that negotiations on customs duties are underway with China. Last week, the Trump administration signaled its openness to de-escalating the trade war between the world's two largest economies, which has raised fears of a recession. On Friday, China exempted some imports from the US from its high duties, but quickly refuted Trump's claim that they were negotiating.

China may exempt some US goods from tariffs - Bloomberg25.04.25, 09:01 • 3437 views

Gold, often used as a safe haven in times of political and financial uncertainty, rose to an all-time high of $3,500.05 an ounce last week due to trade tensions, demand from central banks and sustained investment demand.

In addition to greater clarity on US trade policy, investors this week will also be waiting for a series of economic data from the US to be released for clues on the path of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Key data to be released this week include the US job openings report on Tuesday, consumer spending on Wednesday and the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $33.01 an ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $978.01, and palladium rose 0.2% to $950.04.

Oil prices rise amid economic uncertainty and concerns about OPEC+ actions. 28.04.25, 11:26 • 7920 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$65.61
Bitcoin
$95,371.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.33
Золото
$3,305.99
Ethereum
$1,805.94