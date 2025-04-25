China may exempt some US goods from tariffs - Bloomberg

$41.670.15
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7320 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25312 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65310 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64596 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81855 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174064 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184513 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265391 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111511 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209332 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Publications
Exclusives
lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 6148 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 7796 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

01:15 AM • 13035 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 18437 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 14301 views
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 7320 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96402 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265391 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155922 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209332 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 26410 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 34621 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 66865 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 96797 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 61532 views
China may exempt some US goods from tariffs - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

The Chinese government is considering suspending the 125% tariff on some goods from the United States, such as medical equipment, chemicals and aircraft rental, due to the economic consequences of the trade war.

China may exempt some US goods from tariffs - Bloomberg

The Chinese government is considering suspending the 125% tariff on some goods from the United States, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources, pointing out that this is happening against the background of the fact that the economic costs of the "tit-for-tat" trade war are severely affecting some industries, UNN writes.

Details

The country's authorities are considering abolishing additional duties on medical equipment and some industrial chemicals, such as ethane, sources said, asking not to be named, discussing private discussions.

Officials are also discussing the abolition of duties on aircraft rental, sources said. Like many airlines, Chinese carriers do not own all of their aircraft and pay leasing fees to third-party companies for the use of some aircraft - payments that would become financially devastating with an additional duty.

The market reaction to the exceptions for some goods was rapid: the offshore yuan rose slightly to 7.2857 per dollar, offsetting losses on Friday morning by up to 0.1%.

The exemptions considered by China reflect similar steps by the United States, which excluded electronics from its 145% tariff on Chinese imports earlier this month. The reversals reflect how closely intertwined the world's two largest economies are, with some key industries stalled after the trade war escalated, the publication writes.

The list of exceptions, as indicated, is still under development, and discussions may not progress. Companies in vulnerable sectors have received a request from the authorities to provide customs codes for US goods that they need to be exempt from new duties, other informed sources said. At least one Chinese airline has been informed that payments to aircraft leasing companies located in free trade zones will not be subject to the new fee, one source said.

Traders are also distributing allegedly exempt lists of customs codes that correlate with key chemicals and components for the production of microchips. Bloomberg was unable to independently verify the lists.

Beijing is also preparing to abolish additional duties on at least eight types of semiconductor products, Caijing reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources. These categories do not yet include memory chips, the publication reported, which could be a potential blow to Micron Technology Inc., the world's third-largest memory chip manufacturer.

Investors are looking for signs that the two countries will cooperate in reducing tariffs, but relations still appear to be in a state of stagnation. On Thursday, Chinese officials publicly demanded that the United States abolish all unilateral tariffs before agreeing to trade negotiations. US President Donald Trump has been trying to contact Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone since returning to office, but the Chinese leader has so far resisted, insisting instead on lower-level talks to produce an agreement.

On the American front, the Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from so-called reciprocal tariffs - large exceptions for global technology manufacturers, including Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., although potentially temporary. The exemptions cover smartphones, laptops, hard drives and computer processors and memory chips, as well as flat panel displays.

The White House may cut import duties for China by almost half - WSJ24.04.25, 03:24 • 4786 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Apple Inc.
