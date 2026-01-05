$42.290.12
Girl falls into a pit of boiling water in Kyiv: Head of Kyivteplokomunenergo unit served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The head of a unit of KP "Kyivteplokomunenergo" has been served with a suspicion notice after a 16-year-old girl fell into an unfenced pit of boiling water. The victim sustained burns to 73% of her body and was transported to Germany for treatment.

Girl falls into a pit of boiling water in Kyiv: Head of Kyivteplokomunenergo unit served with suspicion notice

In Kyiv, a manager of a unit of KP "Kyivteplokomunenergo", who was in charge of works at the site where a girl fell into an unfenced pit with boiling water and suffered burns to 73% of her body, was notified of suspicion, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

... the head of the district unit of KP "Kyivteplokomunenergo" was notified of suspicion of violating safety rules during high-risk work, which led to serious consequences

- the prosecutor's office reported.

As noted, his actions were qualified under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The essence of the case

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that on January 2, 2026, a central heating pipe burst on Lobanovsky Avenue in Kyiv, as a result of which there was an intense leakage of hot water, and the asphalt collapsed on the sidewalk, forming a pit with boiling water.

In Kyiv, a girl fell into a pit of boiling water: law enforcement officers detained the head of the "Pechersk" heating pipeline department04.01.26, 09:46 • 5232 views

"Regulatory documents stipulate that the accident site must be provided with a reliable fence, safety signs, and, if necessary, emergency lighting, which will exclude access of unauthorized persons to the accident site," the prosecutor's office noted.

As reported, "the suspect supervised emergency work, but did not ensure timely fencing of the entire dangerous area." According to his job responsibilities, he organizes and controls the safe performance of work to eliminate emergency damage.

"As a result of violating safety rules during the elimination of the consequences of a central heating pipe burst, a 16-year-old girl fell into an unfenced pit with hot water and suffered burns to 73% of her body. This Sunday, the girl was transported to Germany for treatment in a medically induced coma," the prosecutor's office reported.

Non-compliance with safety rules during high-risk work is in direct causal connection with the occurrence of serious consequences for the minor victim. The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A petition has been sent to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention for him.

- the prosecutor's office indicated.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years. As indicated, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and other persons whose inaction led to the girl's injury are being identified.

Julia Shramko

