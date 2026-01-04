In Kyiv, a girl fell into a pit of boiling water: law enforcement officers detained the head of the "Pechersk" heating pipeline department
Kyiv • UNN
He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion for violating safety rules, which led to serious consequences.
Law enforcement officers detained the head of the Pechersk district heat pipeline department of Kyivteplomerezhi, Kyivteploenergo, after a teenage girl fell into an unfenced pit with boiling water in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion, reported the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.
Details
The fall of a teenage girl into an unfenced pit with boiling water in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv - the head of the Pechersk district heat pipeline department of Kyivteplomerezhi, Kyivteploenergo, has been detained. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of violating safety rules during dangerous work, which led to serious consequences, namely burns to the girl (Part 2, Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
The sanction of this article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.
Addition
Earlier, UNN reported that in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of a heating network accident, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit with hot water and suffered severe burns. Law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings, and all details of the incident are being established.