In Kyiv, a girl fell into a pit of boiling water: law enforcement officers detained the head of the "Pechersk" heating pipeline department

Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers detained the head of the Pechersk district heat pipeline department of Kyivteplomerezhi, Kyivteploenergo, after a teenage girl fell into an unfenced pit with boiling water in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion, reported the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The fall of a teenage girl into an unfenced pit with boiling water in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv - the head of the Pechersk district heat pipeline department of Kyivteplomerezhi, Kyivteploenergo, has been detained. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of violating safety rules during dangerous work, which led to serious consequences, namely burns to the girl (Part 2, Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

The sanction of this article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of a heating network accident, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit with hot water and suffered severe burns. Law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings, and all details of the incident are being established.