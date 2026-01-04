In Kyiv, a girl fell into a pit of boiling water: law enforcement officers detained the head of the "Pechersk" heating pipeline department

$42.170.00
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 30459 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 42013 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 45233 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 44297 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 58633 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 79377 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 68029 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 88038 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 48462 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 12563 views
Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in SyriaJanuary 3, 11:31 PM • 3940 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury LincolnJanuary 4, 01:07 AM • 10516 views
Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the countryJanuary 4, 01:38 AM • 5974 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports04:24 AM • 7768 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 76125 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 94926 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 106706 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 243345 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 176583 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 12576 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 63324 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 72987 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 70597 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 176583 views
In Kyiv, a girl fell into a pit of boiling water: law enforcement officers detained the head of the "Pechersk" heating pipeline department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion for violating safety rules, which led to serious consequences.

In Kyiv, a girl fell into a pit of boiling water: law enforcement officers detained the head of the "Pechersk" heating pipeline department
Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers detained the head of the Pechersk district heat pipeline department of Kyivteplomerezhi, Kyivteploenergo, after a teenage girl fell into an unfenced pit with boiling water in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion, reported the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The fall of a teenage girl into an unfenced pit with boiling water in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv - the head of the Pechersk district heat pipeline department of Kyivteplomerezhi, Kyivteploenergo, has been detained. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of violating safety rules during dangerous work, which led to serious consequences, namely burns to the girl (Part 2, Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

 - the report says.

The sanction of this article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of a heating network accident, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit with hot water and suffered severe burns. Law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings, and all details of the incident are being established.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

