“Ghosts” Strike Again: HUR Drones Destroy Enemy Air Defense System in Crimea

"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23882 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 22397 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 28156 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 51591 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127289 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 08:26 AM • 69854 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157541 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71989 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63324 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67240 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
52%
750mm
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23882 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127289 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157541 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals
“Ghosts” Strike Again: HUR Drones Destroy Enemy Air Defense System in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

The special unit "Ghosts" of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked elements of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" complex in Crimea. Two control radars, two detection radars, and a launch pad were hit.

“Ghosts” Strike Again: HUR Drones Destroy Enemy Air Defense System in Crimea

Drones of the 'Ghosts' special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine delivered another blow to Russian air defense in the occupied Crimean peninsula, the GUR reports, according to UNN.

Details

Key elements of the S-400 'Triumf' complex came under Ukrainian fire: two radar control stations, two more detection stations, and a launcher. Without 'eyes', these anti-aircraft systems become defenseless, the GUR specified.

Drones of the 'Ghosts' special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine consistently continue to weaken Russian air defense in temporarily occupied Crimea.

 - the post reads.

The published video shows footage of combat work on "critically important and expensive components of the S-400 'Triumf' air defense system."

As the GUR notes, the intelligence officers targeted:

  • two multifunctional 92N2E radar control stations;
    • two 91N6E detection radar stations;
      • S-400 complex launcher.

        Radars are the 'eyes' of the enemy's air defense system. Without them, anti-aircraft systems become inoperable.

        - the GUR explains.

        DIU: Kremlin's special services are trying to recruit Ukrainians for illegal activities in the EU02.06.25, 08:59 • 3122 views

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        War
        The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
        S-400 missile system
        Crimea
