“Ghosts” Strike Again: HUR Drones Destroy Enemy Air Defense System in Crimea

Drones of the 'Ghosts' special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine delivered another blow to Russian air defense in the occupied Crimean peninsula, the GUR reports, according to UNN.

Details

Key elements of the S-400 'Triumf' complex came under Ukrainian fire: two radar control stations, two more detection stations, and a launcher. Without 'eyes', these anti-aircraft systems become defenseless, the GUR specified.

Drones of the 'Ghosts' special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine consistently continue to weaken Russian air defense in temporarily occupied Crimea. - the post reads.

The published video shows footage of combat work on "critically important and expensive components of the S-400 'Triumf' air defense system."

As the GUR notes, the intelligence officers targeted:

two multifunctional 92N2E radar control stations;

two 91N6E detection radar stations;

S-400 complex launcher.

Radars are the 'eyes' of the enemy's air defense system. Without them, anti-aircraft systems become inoperable. - the GUR explains.

