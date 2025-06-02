DIU: Kremlin's special services are trying to recruit Ukrainians for illegal activities in the EU

The Kremlin's special services are trying to recruit Ukrainians for illegal activities in Europe, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Russian special services have intensified attempts to recruit citizens of Ukraine in order to involve them in illegal activities in the countries of the European Union," the GUR said in social networks.

As the intelligence agency pointed out, "potential perpetrators are offered monetary rewards for participating in illegal activities, monitoring critical infrastructure facilities and performing other tasks for the benefit of the aggressor state."

"It is mainly about Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories who are in a difficult situation," the statement said.

"Recruiting Ukrainians to implement enemy scenarios in Europe is another tool of hybrid aggression that the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine and the entire European community. The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine calls: in case of an attempt to establish contact by suspicious persons, it is necessary to immediately contact the law enforcement agencies of your country of residence or Ukrainian diplomatic institutions," the GUR emphasized.

