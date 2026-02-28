The government of Ghana is initiating an official dialogue with Moscow to stop the recruitment of Ghanaians to participate in hostilities on the side of the Russian army. Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, at least 55 citizens of the country, who were deceived by private agents into Russia, have died at the front. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, there are over 1,780 natives from 36 African countries in the ranks of Russian troops, including 272 citizens of Ghana. Most of them became victims of private recruiters who promised an annual income of $30,000 to $40,000, but instead of civilian work, people were sent directly to active combat zones.

In addition to Ghana, Kenya and the Republic of South Africa have already reported cases of forced contract signing and successful repatriation of their deceived citizens.

Results of the visit to Ukraine and the release of prisoners

During a recent visit to Ukraine, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as a result of which an agreement was reached on the release of two captured Ghanaians.

According to the research organization Inpact, Ghana is among the top three African countries with the largest number of identified fighters in the Russian army, second only to Egypt and Cameroon. The Ghanaian authorities emphasize the need for urgent involvement of international mechanisms to stop the use of their citizens as a resource in the war against Ukraine.

