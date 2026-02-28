Ghana demands negotiations with Russia over mass deaths of its citizens in the war against Ukraine

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
February 27, 07:28 PM • 10766 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 22651 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 28100 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 37903 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 38089 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 39815 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 54483 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46533 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 40021 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 34009 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.4m/s
87%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Death toll from Milan tram accident rises: driver says he felt unwellPhotoFebruary 27, 07:50 PM • 4370 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 11012 views
White House calls urgent meeting over military laser use on Mexico borderFebruary 27, 08:41 PM • 5892 views
Sweden confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier was RussianFebruary 27, 08:44 PM • 4084 views
The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and KandaharFebruary 27, 09:30 PM • 6410 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 11062 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 16910 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 17367 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 21942 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 23700 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 9220 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 10409 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 11134 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 27396 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 24987 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
M113 armored personnel carrier
Series

Ghana demands negotiations with Russia over mass deaths of its citizens in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2270 views

The government of Ghana is initiating a dialogue with Moscow to stop the recruitment of its citizens for the war. Since the beginning of the invasion, at least 55 Ghanaians, deceived into joining the Russian army, have died.

Ghana demands negotiations with Russia over mass deaths of its citizens in the war against Ukraine

The government of Ghana is initiating an official dialogue with Moscow to stop the recruitment of Ghanaians to participate in hostilities on the side of the Russian army. Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, at least 55 citizens of the country, who were deceived by private agents into Russia, have died at the front. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, there are over 1,780 natives from 36 African countries in the ranks of Russian troops, including 272 citizens of Ghana. Most of them became victims of private recruiters who promised an annual income of $30,000 to $40,000, but instead of civilian work, people were sent directly to active combat zones.

Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity26.02.26, 16:32 • 11798 views

In addition to Ghana, Kenya and the Republic of South Africa have already reported cases of forced contract signing and successful repatriation of their deceived citizens.

Results of the visit to Ukraine and the release of prisoners

During a recent visit to Ukraine, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as a result of which an agreement was reached on the release of two captured Ghanaians.

According to the research organization Inpact, Ghana is among the top three African countries with the largest number of identified fighters in the Russian army, second only to Egypt and Cameroon. The Ghanaian authorities emphasize the need for urgent involvement of international mechanisms to stop the use of their citizens as a resource in the war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with Ghana's Foreign Minister for the first time, discussed defense, agricultural sector, and education25.02.26, 19:27 • 4392 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Ghana
Kenya
South Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Egypt
Ukraine