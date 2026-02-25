Zelenskyy met with Ghana's Foreign Minister for the first time, discussed defense, agricultural sector, and education

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for the first time in the history of relations with Ghana, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this African country, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. They discussed cooperation in agriculture, defense, and the expansion of training programs for Ghanaian students in Ukrainian universities. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Met with Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. I thank the minister for this visit, the first in the history of relations between our countries. - the message says.

The President reported that specific areas for cooperation were discussed at the meeting: agriculture, defense cooperation, and the expansion of programs for Ghanaian students to study at Ukrainian universities.

Zelenskyy noted that Ghana will chair the African Union next year. In his opinion, "it is important to use this period to deepen ties between Ukraine and Africa."

"We discussed in detail how Russia recruits citizens of Ghana and other African countries to participate in the war against Ukraine, and how we can counter this. The teams will be in touch on this issue," the president added.

"I am grateful to Ghana for its clear support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and for supporting our positions in UN General Assembly resolutions," Zelenskyy summarized.

