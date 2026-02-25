Key issues hinge on political will and territories – Zelenskyy on prospects for ending the war

$43.260.03
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 4014 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 7868 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15080 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 17084 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22132 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20231 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18456 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22534 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 28972 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNS
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassador
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
Key issues hinge on political will and territories – Zelenskyy on prospects for ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations on ending the war are ongoing at several levels. The main difficulties are related to political decisions and the issue of territories, as well as the military component.

Negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine are ongoing at several levels simultaneously, but the main difficulties today are related not only to the military component but also to political decisions and the issue of territories. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering journalists' questions during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

According to the Head of State, he received a briefing yesterday from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is en route to Switzerland for a meeting with the American side.

Just this morning, I had a briefing from Rustem Umerov. Tomorrow there will be a bilateral meeting between Ukraine and the American side. They will talk and prepare an economic document 

— said Zelenskyy.

The President announced that Ukraine is simultaneously working on a comprehensive plan for future peace.

We are working on a 20-point plan, security guarantees, and also a prosperity package. Our economic group will also be there and will speak tomorrow

— he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the US is committed to ending the war as soon as possible, but there are serious obstacles.

We understand that the Americans want to end this war as soon as possible. But the difficulties now are not only regarding the military track 

— emphasized the President.

He clarified that discussions are already taking place at the military level.

Generals from Ukraine, the US, and Russia discussed how to monitor a ceasefire when it comes 

— said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, he stressed that the key problems remain unchanged.

The problem is in the political will to stop this war and in the issue of territory. These are the difficulties we have. Nothing new 

— noted the Head of State.

The President also expressed cautious optimism regarding further contacts.

I think they will talk in the first days of March in a trilateral format. I hope that this meeting will take place 

— he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the issue of territories requires decisions at the highest level.

I am not sure that tomorrow there will be a clear result regarding land and territory. In my opinion, these issues should be raised to the level of leaders 

— concluded the President.

Rustem Umerov will meet with the American side on February 26 to discuss Ukraine's recovery and prepare for a trilateral meeting with Russia in early March. Details of the next exchange will also be discussed.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine