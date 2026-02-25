Key issues hinge on political will and territories – Zelenskyy on prospects for ending the war

Negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine are ongoing at several levels simultaneously, but the main difficulties today are related not only to the military component but also to political decisions and the issue of territories. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering journalists' questions during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

According to the Head of State, he received a briefing yesterday from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is en route to Switzerland for a meeting with the American side.

Just this morning, I had a briefing from Rustem Umerov. Tomorrow there will be a bilateral meeting between Ukraine and the American side. They will talk and prepare an economic document — said Zelenskyy.

The President announced that Ukraine is simultaneously working on a comprehensive plan for future peace.

We are working on a 20-point plan, security guarantees, and also a prosperity package. Our economic group will also be there and will speak tomorrow — he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the US is committed to ending the war as soon as possible, but there are serious obstacles.

We understand that the Americans want to end this war as soon as possible. But the difficulties now are not only regarding the military track — emphasized the President.

He clarified that discussions are already taking place at the military level.

Generals from Ukraine, the US, and Russia discussed how to monitor a ceasefire when it comes — said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, he stressed that the key problems remain unchanged.

The problem is in the political will to stop this war and in the issue of territory. These are the difficulties we have. Nothing new — noted the Head of State.

The President also expressed cautious optimism regarding further contacts.

I think they will talk in the first days of March in a trilateral format. I hope that this meeting will take place — he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the issue of territories requires decisions at the highest level.

I am not sure that tomorrow there will be a clear result regarding land and territory. In my opinion, these issues should be raised to the level of leaders — concluded the President.

Recall

Rustem Umerov will meet with the American side on February 26 to discuss Ukraine's recovery and prepare for a trilateral meeting with Russia in early March. Details of the next exchange will also be discussed.