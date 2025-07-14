Germany will not supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany will not supply its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, despite a wave of recent Russian air attacks and Kyiv's repeated request. This was stated in an interview with the Financial Times by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports UNN.

According to him, refusing to provide Ukraine with Taurus will prevent a situation where the German army is left with outdated weapons.

The publication reminds that in 2022, when Europe was shocked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the then head of the German army stated that its troops were practically "empty-handed."

The weakness in the past has always been that new weapons were purchased only when existing ones had practically disappeared or failed. We need a system that is updated through continuous supplies over many years, so that the amount of working weaponry always remains constant. - said Pistorius.

He also reminded that Berlin has already handed over three of its 12 critically important Patriot systems to Kyiv.

We only have six left in Germany. This is really not enough, especially considering NATO's goals for the capabilities we need to achieve. We definitely cannot give more. - said the German Defense Minister.

He added that during an upcoming meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, he would ask for his permission for Germany to purchase two Patriot systems for Kyiv.

Recently, Germany sent a letter to European partners asking them to find an opportunity to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

