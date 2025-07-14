$41.820.00
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
06:39 PM • 7832 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
July 13, 06:45 AM • 27135 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 61549 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 84657 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 104923 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 99161 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 82931 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 02:42 PM • 224563 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
July 11, 02:05 PM • 220210 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 167498 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany will not supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine - Pistorius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the country will not supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine to avoid depleting its own stocks. Berlin has already transferred three out of twelve Patriot systems to Kyiv and will ask the US for permission to purchase two more for Ukraine.

Germany will not supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany will not supply its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, despite a wave of recent Russian air attacks and Kyiv's repeated request. This was stated in an interview with the Financial Times by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, refusing to provide Ukraine with Taurus will prevent a situation where the German army is left with outdated weapons.

The publication reminds that in 2022, when Europe was shocked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the then head of the German army stated that its troops were practically "empty-handed."

The weakness in the past has always been that new weapons were purchased only when existing ones had practically disappeared or failed. We need a system that is updated through continuous supplies over many years, so that the amount of working weaponry always remains constant.

- said Pistorius.

He also reminded that Berlin has already handed over three of its 12 critically important Patriot systems to Kyiv.

We only have six left in Germany. This is really not enough, especially considering NATO's goals for the capabilities we need to achieve. We definitely cannot give more.

- said the German Defense Minister.

He added that during an upcoming meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, he would ask for his permission for Germany to purchase two Patriot systems for Kyiv.

Recall

Recently, Germany sent a letter to European partners asking them to find an opportunity to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

"It remains an option": Merz on Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine02.07.25, 02:22 • 1612 views

