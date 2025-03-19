Germany will allocate an additional 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The outgoing German government has agreed to provide an additional 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year. Also, assistance of more than 8 billion euros is planned for 2026-29.
The outgoing German government has agreed to provide an additional 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year. This happened after lawmakers approved financial reform plans. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the relevant document of the country's Ministry of Finance, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that many in Germany see this as a breakthrough after outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted on making easing borrowing rules a prerequisite for additional aid to Kyiv.
As uncertainty grows about the future of US security guarantees under President Donald Trump, European states are under increasing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to Ukraine in its war with Russia, including military spending
In addition, it is reported that in 2026-29, Germany plans to approve military aid to Ukraine for more than 8 billion euros. The budget committee is expected to approve the funds on Friday.
Recall
On the eve the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which allows to allocate large funds to strengthen defense. This became possible due to the consistency of positions between the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Social Democratic Party, which are likely to become partners in the government coalition.
