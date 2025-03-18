Most Germans oppose the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine - poll
Kyiv • UNN
According to the poll, 64% of Germans oppose the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Only 30% support the supplies, and 54% believe that Ukraine should give up the occupied territories for peace.
According to the latest statistical studies, 64% of Germans oppose Germany's supply of Turus cruise missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to n-tv.
Details
It is noted that among them are supporters of AfD, future coalition partners of the CDU/CSU and the SPD. Only 30% of the country's citizens, mostly supporters of the Green Party, are in favor of supplying long-range weapons.
Also, according to the n-tv barometer, 54% of Germans believe that Ukraine should be ready to hand over the occupied territories to Russia, if this is a mandatory condition for concluding a peace agreement. 36% believe that Ukraine should not do this.
For reference
The Turus missile is an air-to-surface cruise missile designed for high-precision strikes and destruction of highly protected targets, including buried ones. The warhead of the missile is capable of penetrating heavy soil and even concrete.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the Russian Federation plans to manipulate German politics through the issue of Taurus missiles.