Most Germans oppose the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine - poll

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16316 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106605 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168527 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106205 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342803 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173403 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144753 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196092 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124813 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Most Germans oppose the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11566 views

According to the poll, 64% of Germans oppose the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Only 30% support the supplies, and 54% believe that Ukraine should give up the occupied territories for peace.

Most Germans oppose the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine - poll

According to the latest statistical studies, 64% of Germans oppose Germany's supply of Turus cruise missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to n-tv.

Details

It is noted that among them are supporters of AfD, future coalition partners of the CDU/CSU and the SPD. Only 30% of the country's citizens, mostly supporters of the Green Party, are in favor of supplying long-range weapons.

Also, according to the n-tv barometer, 54% of Germans believe that Ukraine should be ready to hand over the occupied territories to Russia, if this is a mandatory condition for concluding a peace agreement. 36% believe that Ukraine should not do this.

For reference

The Turus missile is an air-to-surface cruise missile designed for high-precision strikes and destruction of highly protected targets, including buried ones. The warhead of the missile is capable of penetrating heavy soil and even concrete.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Russian Federation plans to manipulate German politics through the issue of Taurus missiles.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Germany
