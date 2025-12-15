$42.190.08
03:22 PM • 10717 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 12064 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 11225 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 11588 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 19607 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 17092 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 19209 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 20739 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21474 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22075 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Germany to allocate over 11 billion euros in aid to Ukraine in 2026 - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany will provide Ukraine with over 11 billion euros in aid in 2026. Since February 2022, Germany has already provided Ukraine with 40 billion euros in military aid and 36 billion euros in civilian aid.

Germany to allocate over 11 billion euros in aid to Ukraine in 2026 - Merz

In 2026, Germany will allocate over 11 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, reports UNN.

Since February 2022, we (Germany - ed.) have supported Ukraine militarily with 40 billion euros, supported civilian infrastructure with 36 billion euros, and will allocate more than 11 billion euros in 2026.

- said Merz.

In addition, Merz also promised to ensure energy supply to Ukrainian kindergartens, schools, and hospitals amid Russian attacks.

According to him, Berlin has now additionally transferred 170 million euros for the protection of energy infrastructure.

There is no "living" power plant: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs the support of the German government15.12.25, 18:19 • 1262 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
