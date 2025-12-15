Germany to allocate over 11 billion euros in aid to Ukraine in 2026 - Merz

In 2026, Germany will allocate over 11 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, reports UNN.

Since February 2022, we (Germany - ed.) have supported Ukraine militarily with 40 billion euros, supported civilian infrastructure with 36 billion euros, and will allocate more than 11 billion euros in 2026. - said Merz.

In addition, Merz also promised to ensure energy supply to Ukrainian kindergartens, schools, and hospitals amid Russian attacks.

According to him, Berlin has now additionally transferred 170 million euros for the protection of energy infrastructure.

