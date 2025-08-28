Germany strengthens cooperation with Baltic states amid Russian threat to EU and NATO

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated on Thursday that the security of the Baltic states and Germany is inseparable. He promised closer cooperation to counter both traditional and unconventional attacks from Russia, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Ahead of his visit to Estonia and Denmark, he stated that the security of the Baltic states is also Germany's security. Wadephul also mentioned growing threats in the Baltic Sea, pointing to Russia's "shadow fleet."

We are observing the full range of Russia's hybrid aggression tools - said Wadephul, adding that Estonia and other Baltic states had warned about the risks in advance.

Today, we in the EU and NATO benefit from their foresight and experience - and we want to deepen this cooperation even further - added Wadephul.

A similar position was voiced by the press service of the German Foreign Ministry on the social network "X". They also clarified that they would continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

It is extremely important that we, as the EU and NATO, stand steadfastly by Ukraine. Without any conditions or troubles. We continue to support Ukraine with weapons and all kinds of support - added the ministry.

