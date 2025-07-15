Germany seeks two Patriot batteries for Ukraine

Germany has asked the administration of US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with two more Patriot missile batteries, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Pistorius stated that at a meeting on July 14, he and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed to resolve any issues related to such an agreement "quickly and quietly." He added that Germany also seeks to acquire the Typhon medium-range missile system from the US.

Addition

Pistorius and Hegseth met at the Pentagon hours after US President Donald Trump promised Ukraine more weapons and threatened to impose 100% additional tariffs if Russia did not agree to a ceasefire within 50 days. Trump stated that NATO member countries would pay for the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Each Patriot battery, according to the publication, costs about $1 billion, and the system's missiles cost about $4 million each.

Germany will send its Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine and acquire new ones from the USA.