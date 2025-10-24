Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - Reuters

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
08:21 PM • 5984 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 18836 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 21276 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 23424 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 34274 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 28110 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 47539 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 41619 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 36645 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13167 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.9m/s
85%
743mm
Popular news
Putin promised a "stunning response" if Russia is hit by Tomahawk missilesOctober 23, 04:54 PM • 2774 views
Audacious Louvre Heist: Video Emerges of Robbers Fleeing on a Lift and ScootersVideoOctober 23, 05:21 PM • 3554 views
In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colonyOctober 23, 05:35 PM • 3060 views
Bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine: General Staff reveals details of large-scale repatriationPhotoOctober 23, 06:31 PM • 4926 views
"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two daysOctober 23, 07:02 PM • 3466 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 27786 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 47539 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 41619 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 36646 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 43275 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Italy
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 17041 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 21394 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 31773 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 40138 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 59595 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

German authorities are trying to protect Rosneft's subsidiaries in Germany from new US sanctions. At the same time, both German branches of the company are absent from the US Treasury's fresh sanctions list.

Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - Reuters

German authorities are trying to protect Rosneft's subsidiaries in Germany from new US sanctions. At the same time, both German branches of the company are absent from the fresh sanctions list of the US Treasury. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency Reuters, DW.

Details

According to Reuters, several banks have already reported that US sanctions could prevent them from cooperating with Rosneft's subsidiaries in Germany. The German Ministry of Economy and Energy told the agency that US sanctions should not affect Rosneft's activities in the country, as its business has been under state trusteeship since September 2022.

DW contacted the ministry with its own request to find out whether they see a threat to Rosneft's German subsidiaries due to US sanctions.

These are two German companies - Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the German authorities deprived Rosneft of control over them and transferred them to the external trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency. Ownership remained with Rosneft.

- DW reports.

It is noted that Rosneft Deutschland accounts for about 12% of Germany's oil refining capacity. The company owns stakes in three major German oil refineries - PCK Schwedt in Schwedt, MiRo in Karlsruhe, and Bayernoil in Vohburg an der Donau.

According to DW, 28 Rosneft subsidiaries and six Lukoil subsidiaries have been added to the sanctions list. At the same time, neither Rosneft Deutschland nor RN Refining & Marketing have been included in the US Treasury Department's list.

US sanctions against Russia

On October 22, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to immediately agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 23, Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt at pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.  

Donald Trump reacted to Vladimir Putin's statement about Russia's alleged immunity to American sanctions. The US President ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence," but preferred to see how Russia would cope with the restrictions.

Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market23.10.25, 16:19 • 23424 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Donald Trump
Germany
United States
Ukraine