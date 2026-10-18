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Germany plans to ban social media for children under 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Germany wants to ban social media for children under 13 and restrict it for teenagers. Platforms will be required to disable recommendations.

Germany plans to ban social media for children under 13

Germany plans to ban children under 13 from using social media and restrict its use by teenagers. Bild reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, instead, they want to introduce a program for younger schoolchildren that will teach children how to use artificial intelligence and understand the risks associated with it.

An exception will be made for services that are explicitly age-appropriate. For teenagers aged 13 to 18, multilevel restrictions on use are planned. The specifics of these restrictions have not yet been determined

- the article says.

The platforms are also reportedly expected to be required to disable recommendation algorithms by default and prevent the use of features that promote addiction.

We remind you

The European Union plans to introduce a ban on access to social networks, video-sharing platforms, artificial intelligence chatbots, and online games for people under the age of 15.

In France, a bill to ban social media for children was blocked14.08.26, 22:25 • 8366 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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