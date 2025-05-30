Germany needs 260,000 soldiers to meet NATO's defense needs - Politico

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2696 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11806 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16616 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16643 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31474 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41661 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26164 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27809 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152496 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164043 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Popular news

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Publications

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 800 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10811 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16643 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31474 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41661 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2568 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19833 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19913 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116796 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109381 views
Germany needs 260,000 soldiers to meet NATO's defense needs - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The head of the Bundeswehr Association stated that Germany needs up to 260,000 soldiers for NATO's defense needs. The Bundeswehr currently has about 181,500 soldiers.

Germany needs 260,000 soldiers to meet NATO's defense needs - Politico

To meet the growing defense needs of NATO, Germany will need up to 260,000 active duty troops. This was stated by the head of the country's military union, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The head of the Bundeswehr Association, Andre Wüstner, said that Germany will need up to 260,000 active duty soldiers to meet NATO's growing defense needs. This is a sharp increase from the government's official target of 203,000, set in 2016, Politico writes.

"The number of 203,000 is outdated and no longer realistic. I assume that, depending on what is decided at the NATO summit, we will need an additional 40,000 to 60,000 troops. This means that the number of active forces should gradually increase to 260,000 troops," Wüstner said in an interview with German media group RND on Friday.

The Bundeswehr currently has about 181,500 troops.

Additionally

Wüstner's warning came just as the German government is planning a new voluntary military service program.

Under the program, all 18-year-old men will be asked to fill out a questionnaire assessing their willingness and suitability for service. Women can participate voluntarily. The goal is to recruit about 5,000 volunteers per year.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed that the program is "initially voluntary," but left open the possibility of taking more radical measures.

I say this quite consciously and honestly: the emphasis is also on "initially", in case we cannot recruit enough volunteers 

– German Defense Minister told lawmakers in the Bundestag earlier this month.

Recall

Germany suspended military conscription in 2011.

Germany does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine25.05.25, 05:13 • 7250 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Bundestag
Bundeswehr
NATO
Boris Pistorius
Germany
