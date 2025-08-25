Germany approves nuclear waste relocation project, sparking debate - DW
The Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management has authorized the transportation of 300,000 spherical fuel elements. This decision sparked debate, but the court rejected the appeal.
In Germany, a controversial project to transport nuclear waste from the former experimental reactor in Jülich to a temporary storage facility in Ahaus has been approved.
The Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management has authorized the transportation of 300,000 spherical fuel elements from the former experimental reactor in Jülich to a temporary storage facility in Ahaus. 152 containers will be used to move them 170 kilometers. The exact date of transportation has not yet been determined.
The transportation is related to the need to clear the temporary storage facility in Jülich at the request of the supervisory authority of North Rhine-Westphalia. The management of the Ahaus storage facility tried to challenge the decision, but the court rejected the appeal in December 2024.
Germany currently has no permanent storage facilities for nuclear waste. There are 16 interim storage facilities, including Ahaus.
