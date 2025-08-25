Germany approves nuclear waste relocation project, sparking debate - DW

$41.280.07
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 22619 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 18676 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 20382 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 104502 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 106254 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 50065 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM • 56701 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
August 24, 10:46 AM • 61788 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 49272 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 41399 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Popular news
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot dead
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedy
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 22614 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 104499 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 106251 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 98195 views
UNN Lite
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
Germany approves nuclear waste relocation project, sparking debate - DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management has authorized the transportation of 300,000 spherical fuel elements. This decision sparked debate, but the court rejected the appeal.

Germany approves nuclear waste relocation project, sparking debate - DW

In Germany, a controversial project to transport nuclear waste from the former experimental reactor in Jülich to a temporary storage facility in Ahaus has been approved.

This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

The Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management has authorized the transportation of 300,000 spherical fuel elements from the former experimental reactor in Jülich to a temporary storage facility in Ahaus. 152 containers will be used to move them 170 kilometers. The exact date of transportation has not yet been determined.

The transportation is related to the need to clear the temporary storage facility in Jülich at the request of the supervisory authority of North Rhine-Westphalia. The management of the Ahaus storage facility tried to challenge the decision, but the court rejected the appeal in December 2024.

Germany currently has no permanent storage facilities for nuclear waste. There are 16 interim storage facilities, including Ahaus.

Addition

Radioactive water from a British nuclear submarine base leaked into the sea due to ruptures in old pipes. The regulator detected a leak of radioactive material into Loch Long.

A delegation from France and Ukraine visited the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, inspecting the New Safe Confinement and a facility damaged by a UAV attack. The parties discussed cooperation in nuclear safety and radioactive waste management.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
North Rhine-Westphalia
France
United Kingdom
Germany
KAB-1500L
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle