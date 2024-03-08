Germany and Britain will not allow Putin to divide Ukraine's allies - Burbock

Germany and the United Kingdom will not allow President Vladimir Putin to divide Ukraine's allies over how to provide military support to the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Anabella Burbock that he does not want to "play into the hands of any Russian narratives about differences between allies.

He said there was "incredible unity" among the allies and in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In turn, Burbank said that Ukraine's allies will not allow the Russian president to intimidate them and sow discord.

"If we have different opinions, we will discuss it behind closed doors. Because we will not allow Putin to divide us, no matter what other means and methods he uses," Burbank emphasized.

When asked about supplying Taurus to Ukraine, she acknowledged that Ukraine needs long-range ammunition and missiles, although she added that there are many types of them.

Addendum

Russia intercepted a conversation between German officers regarding what Russian media claimed was the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the US National Security Council at the White House, commenting on the leak scandal, said that the Russians want to sow division and discord and are trying to create a false impression that the West is divided.