Geraskevych's lawsuit against the IOC and IBSF is concluded, awaiting arbitrator's decision

The process of Vladyslav Heraskevych against the IOC and IBSF has been completed under an expedited procedure. This was announced on Telegram by lawyer Yevhen Pronin, as reported by UNN.

Details

The court proceedings lasted two and a half hours.

We fully presented all legal arguments, both in writing and orally. Vladyslav dedicated all his strength to this process, strength he should have given on the sports arena, but he was deprived of this right. Now it's up to the arbitrator. We await the decision - the post states.

Context

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of remembrance" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic code.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the IOC's decision to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych morally appalling.

The Head of the Office of the President, former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance and courage, and emphasized that sports can remain outside politics, but never outside conscience, honor, and dignity.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry, also commented on Vladyslav Heraskevych's disqualification at the Winter Olympics. She noted that rules are a priority, despite the importance of messages of remembrance.

On Friday, February 13, Vladyslav Heraskevych announced that a court hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would begin very soon. He considers his disqualification unlawful, as he did not violate IOC rules.

Recall

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the IOC disqualified before the first run of the 2026 Olympics, would be welcomed in the session hall of the Ukrainian parliament. These words of the speaker were cited by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.