Georgian Parliament passes law on foreign agents in second reading amid protests

The Georgian parliament voted in favor of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

According to media reports, 83 deputies voted in favor and 23 voted against.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing that the ruling party will not abandon the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" under any circumstances, despite the protests. He called the rallies of thousands "a discomfort that must be endured.

On April 30, the Georgian parliament continued the second reading of the law on "foreign agents." The law was strongly criticized by international organizations, the EU, and the United States, and mass protests continued in Tbilisi throughout April. On the night of May 1, police and riot police used water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

The ruling party claims that behind the protests is a revolutionary plan to change the government in Georgia, which has been supported for several years by Western funds through NGOs and the media.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, commenting on its actions at the rally, stated that the action was violent and the measures taken were proportionate.

On the evening of May 1, the parliament is gathering a new protest. Last night's crackdown has led to even more people coming out to protest. In the morning, there are queues at Tbilisi retailers for protective equipment: masks, respirators, and goggles.