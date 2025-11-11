General Staff: Over 200 combat engagements took place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 206 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with the number of battles in the Pokrovsk direction reaching 72. In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the enemy carried out 2809 kamikaze drone attacks, UNN reports.

The enemy launched one missile and 22 air strikes, dropping 60 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2809 kamikaze drone attacks and 3231 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - stated in the General Staff report.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 10 attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy carried out 142 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 16 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne and towards Dvorichanske, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka and towards Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka and Novoosinove. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders ten times in the areas of Zarichne, Ridkodub, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. The Defense Forces are still repelling two more enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 72 attempts to dislodge our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Novomykolaivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 94 and wounded 27 occupiers, neutralized seven units of automotive equipment and destroyed seven unmanned aerial vehicles, Ukrainian soldiers hit an artillery system, four UAV control points and eight shelters for the invaders' personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 23 times near the settlements of Sosnivka, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Pershotravneve, Rybne and towards Solodke. Battles continue in two locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks in the area of the settlement of Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading troops attacked the positions of our defenders four times towards the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

