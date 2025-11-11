$41.980.11
November 10, 06:35 PM • 55129 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 86534 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 100801 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 106672 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 84046 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 56286 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 103192 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 44266 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 48896 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 41175 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

On November 10, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 217 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.11.25 amount to 1,153,180 personnel.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a day

On November 10, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 217 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1153180 (+1020) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11342 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23553 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34366 (+17)
          • MLRS ‒ 1539 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1239 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 79642 (+217)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3926 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 67036 (+79)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3993 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

