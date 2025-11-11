Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a day
On November 10, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 217 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.11.25 amount to 1,153,180 personnel.
On November 10, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 217 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.11.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1153180 (+1020) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11342 (0)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23553 (+1)
- artillery systems ‒ 34366 (+17)
- MLRS ‒ 1539 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1239 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 79642 (+217)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3926 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 67036 (+79)
- special equipment ‒ 3993 (0)
Data is being updated.
Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
