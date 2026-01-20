General Staff on the front situation: over 60 battles took place, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 61 combat engagements have taken place. In the Pokrovsk direction, 22 enemy attacks have already been repelled, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy has carried out 39 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements since the beginning of the day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, seven enemy attacks took place in the Vovchansk area and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Grafske, Kruhle, Nesterne, Chuhunivka; four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defense of our defenders towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks towards the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Olhivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Dronivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the occupiers towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka, Berestok, Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne towards Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried once to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Novozaporizhzhia.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and in the directions of Dobropillia and Zelene. The enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

General Staff: Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 925 UAVs in a day