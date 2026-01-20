General Staff on the front situation: over 60 battles took place, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 1956 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 6872 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 9514 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 17771 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 18799 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20546 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 19999 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17164 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36452 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67498 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 17171 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 36752 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 38749 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 30901 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 14818 views
Publications
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 6848 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 14821 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 30906 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 66713 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 73223 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Yulia Tymoshenko
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
France
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 32832 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 48459 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 41072 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 45495 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 57444 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

General Staff on the front situation: over 60 battles took place, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Since the beginning of the day, 61 combat engagements have taken place, 22 of which were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. Battles continue in the South-Slobozhansky, Kupyansk, Slovyansk, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk directions.

General Staff on the front situation: over 60 battles took place, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 61 combat engagements have taken place. In the Pokrovsk direction, 22 enemy attacks have already been repelled, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy has carried out 39 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements since the beginning of the day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, seven enemy attacks took place in the Vovchansk area and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Grafske, Kruhle, Nesterne, Chuhunivka; four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defense of our defenders towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks towards the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Olhivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Dronivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the occupiers towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka, Berestok, Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne towards Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried once to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Novozaporizhzhia.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and in the directions of Dobropillia and Zelene. The enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

General Staff: Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 925 UAVs in a day20.01.26, 07:29 • 3704 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk