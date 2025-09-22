General Staff on the front situation: 143 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 2,000 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 143 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy has carried out 3454 shellings and used 2185 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles, 45 air strikes, dropping 98 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3454 shellings and used 2185 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 154 shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled ten enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, and towards Otradne and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Kupyansk and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 assault actions of the invaders near the settlements of Olhivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Derylove, Torske, Zarichne, and towards Stepove. Five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the Serebryanka area; a battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 16 times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, and in the direction of Stepanivka. The defense forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

During the current day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 44 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 163 occupiers were neutralized, 90 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four units of automotive equipment, an ammunition depot, and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian soldiers also hit six artillery systems, five units of automotive equipment, one UAV control point, and 15 shelters for personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove, Myrny, Berezove, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers near Poltavka. Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Lviv, Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Russian army suffered significant losses: 960 soldiers and 403 drones in a day - General Staff