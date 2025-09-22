Russian army suffered significant losses: 960 soldiers and 403 drones in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On September 21, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers, 403 drones, and 1 tank. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.09.25 amount to 1,102,570 personnel.
On September 21, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers, 403 drones, and 1 tank in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,102,570 (+960) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11,194 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,282 (+1)
- artillery systems ‒ 32,999 (+47)
- MLRS ‒ 1,493 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,218 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 344 (+3)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 62,001 (+403)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,747 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 62,363 (+118)
- special equipment ‒ 3,969 (0)
The data is being updated.
