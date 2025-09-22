$41.250.00
Russian army suffered significant losses: 960 soldiers and 403 drones in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1430 views

On September 21, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers, 403 drones, and 1 tank. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.09.25 amount to 1,102,570 personnel.

Russian army suffered significant losses: 960 soldiers and 403 drones in a day - General Staff

On September 21, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers, 403 drones, and 1 tank in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.09.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1,102,570 (+960) persons eliminated  
    • tanks ‒  11,194 (+1)  
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23,282 (+1)  
        • artillery systems ‒  32,999 (+47)  
          • MLRS ‒  1,493 (+1)  
            • air defense systems ‒  1,218 (0)  
              • aircraft ‒  422 (0)  
                • helicopters ‒  344 (+3)  
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  62,001 (+403)  
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3,747 (0)  
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)  
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)  
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  62,363 (+118)  
                            • special equipment ‒  3,969 (0)  

                              The data is being updated.

                              Zelenskyy announced a "very intense week of diplomacy": UN General Assembly and summit on children abducted by Russia21.09.25, 21:15 • 4676 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine