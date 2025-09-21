Zelenskyy announced a "very intense week of diplomacy": UN General Assembly and summit on children abducted by Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is entering an extremely busy diplomatic week, during which the UN General Assembly, a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and numerous negotiations with international partners will take place. The head of state announced this in his evening address, reports UNN.

We are now preparing for a very intense week – a week of diplomacy. We can do a lot if partners listen to us and support proposals that genuinely bring an end to the war. - he emphasized.

Zelenskyy's schedule already includes almost two dozen meetings with leaders from all parts of the world. The President clarified that these include countries that have long helped Ukraine, as well as states that have only recently joined the partnership. The first meetings will take place tomorrow. Zelenskyy separately highlighted the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

There will be a significant event regarding the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia – a truly global summit on this matter. - noted the head of state.

The President also said that the Ukrainian delegation will participate in a number of events within the framework of the UN General Assembly, where the key topic will be Russia's aggression and the need to increase international pressure on Moscow.

