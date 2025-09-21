Zelenskyy announced a "very intense week of diplomacy": UN General Assembly and summit on children abducted by Russia

$41.250.00
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 12189 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 23780 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 38121 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 41762 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 52198 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 50840 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 74590 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 82981 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 62386 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 57572 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
British PM Starmer prepares to announce recognition of Palestine: detailsSeptember 21, 09:59 AM • 4010 views
Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: Russian activity significantly decreasedSeptember 21, 10:11 AM • 4256 views
Russian General Lapin dismissed from the army: what new position he receivedSeptember 21, 10:36 AM • 11930 views
No activity along the border with Belarus - State Border Guard ServiceSeptember 21, 11:10 AM • 3684 views
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine03:52 PM • 18367 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 38131 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 31779 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 74592 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 82982 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 88029 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Estonia
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 69711 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 88029 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 39719 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 40060 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 41778 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Fox News
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

Zelenskyy announced a "very intense week of diplomacy": UN General Assembly and summit on children abducted by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an extremely busy diplomatic week, including the UN General Assembly and a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Nearly two dozen meetings are planned with leaders of various countries, including US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy announced a "very intense week of diplomacy": UN General Assembly and summit on children abducted by Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is entering an extremely busy diplomatic week, during which the UN General Assembly, a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and numerous negotiations with international partners will take place. The head of state announced this in his evening address, reports UNN.

We are now preparing for a very intense week – a week of diplomacy. We can do a lot if partners listen to us and support proposals that genuinely bring an end to the war.

- he emphasized.

Zelenskyy's schedule already includes almost two dozen meetings with leaders from all parts of the world. The President clarified that these include countries that have long helped Ukraine, as well as states that have only recently joined the partnership. The first meetings will take place tomorrow. Zelenskyy separately highlighted the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

There will be a significant event regarding the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia – a truly global summit on this matter.

- noted the head of state.

The President also said that the Ukrainian delegation will participate in a number of events within the framework of the UN General Assembly, where the key topic will be Russia's aggression and the need to increase international pressure on Moscow.

Russia launched over 1,500 drones and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy21.09.25, 11:20 • 8950 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine