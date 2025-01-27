General Staff: more than half of the fighting today is in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 58333 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84310 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105467 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132735 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101249 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40019 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116119 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 45909 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110627 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 58432 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127896 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132744 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154864 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14635 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19538 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110627 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116119 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139412 views
General Staff: more than half of the fighting today is in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27593 views

There were 82 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 37 attacks. The enemy was active in the Kursk sector, where 11 combat engagements took place and 14 unmanned aerial vehicles were dropped.

82 battles have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of January 27, at 16:00, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 82. The occupants continue to use aviation, including dropping drones, and carry out attacks. Defense forces hold the line and take necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of Oleksandrivka and Popivka (Sumy region) and Yasna Polyana (Chernihiv region) came under enemy fire.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

Four firefights continue in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk.

Two assault actions of the invaders took place near Pishchane and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, there have been eight combat engagements in this sector, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora, and two firefights are currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions seven times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 37 times today in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, ten engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked our defenders twice in the area of Novodanylivka, and at the same time launched an air strike there.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops once.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipilsky, Siversky directions.

"Eleven combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, two are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropped 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired 156 artillery shells, including two from multiple rocket launchers," the report says.

Ukrainian troops withdrawn from southern part of Velyka Novosilka: what's happening there27.01.25, 14:32 • 32904 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

