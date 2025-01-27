General Staff: more than half of the fighting today is in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors

82 battles have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of January 27, at 16:00, UNN writes.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 82. The occupants continue to use aviation, including dropping drones, and carry out attacks. Defense forces hold the line and take necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough - reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of Oleksandrivka and Popivka (Sumy region) and Yasna Polyana (Chernihiv region) came under enemy fire.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

Four firefights continue in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk.

Two assault actions of the invaders took place near Pishchane and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, there have been eight combat engagements in this sector, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora, and two firefights are currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions seven times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 37 times today in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, ten engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked our defenders twice in the area of Novodanylivka, and at the same time launched an air strike there.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops once.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipilsky, Siversky directions.

"Eleven combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, two are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropped 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired 156 artillery shells, including two from multiple rocket launchers," the report says.

