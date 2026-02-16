$43.100.11
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 13144 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 22557 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 29269 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 57138 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 46842 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 37640 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34742 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 74132 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 53068 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
General Staff confirmed the defeat of the occupiers' manpower, enemy communication hub, and drone control point

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of a communication hub, a UAV control point, and areas of concentration of enemy manpower in the occupied territories. The strikes were carried out in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

General Staff confirmed the defeat of the occupiers' manpower, enemy communication hub, and drone control point

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of enemy personnel concentration areas, a communication hub, and an enemy UAV control point in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict damage on important enemy targets," the report says.

Yesterday, February 15, 2026, an enemy communication hub was hit in the Novopavlivka area (TOT Donetsk region). Also, in the area of the settlement Zatyishok (TOT Donetsk region), the occupiers' UAV control point was hit

- reported the General Staff.

It is also reported that "on the night of February 16, in the area of the settlement Kalynivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), an area of enemy personnel concentration was hit."

"In the area of the settlement Berezove (TOT Dnipropetrovsk region), our soldiers struck at a concentration of enemy personnel," the General Staff also noted.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea14.02.26, 11:35 • 16994 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
