General Staff confirmed the defeat of the occupiers' manpower, enemy communication hub, and drone control point

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of enemy personnel concentration areas, a communication hub, and an enemy UAV control point in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict damage on important enemy targets," the report says.

Yesterday, February 15, 2026, an enemy communication hub was hit in the Novopavlivka area (TOT Donetsk region). Also, in the area of the settlement Zatyishok (TOT Donetsk region), the occupiers' UAV control point was hit - reported the General Staff.

It is also reported that "on the night of February 16, in the area of the settlement Kalynivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), an area of enemy personnel concentration was hit."

"In the area of the settlement Berezove (TOT Dnipropetrovsk region), our soldiers struck at a concentration of enemy personnel," the General Staff also noted.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

