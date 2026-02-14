$42.990.00
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 2472 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
06:42 AM • 6686 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
February 13, 04:25 PM • 20912 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
February 13, 02:32 PM • 38705 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34443 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 34603 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
February 13, 11:25 AM • 61775 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 10:00 AM • 85424 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 66011 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the BK-16 transport and landing boat, the RSP-10 radar, a communication hub, and an enemy ammunition depot. The strikes took place on February 12 and 13 in occupied Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the BK-16 transport and landing craft, the RSP-10 radar, a communication hub, and an enemy ammunition depot, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict damage on important enemy military facilities," the report says.

Thus, it was confirmed that on February 12, 2026, in the area of the settlement of Novooserne in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukrainian Crimea, the enemy's BK-16 transport and landing craft was successfully hit.

- reported the General Staff.

"Also on February 12, in the area of the settlement of Hvardiiske (TOT AR Crimea), the RSP-10 radar station was hit," the report states.

Among other things, according to the report, "in the area of the settlement of Prymorsk (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), on the same day, a communication hub of the Russian occupiers was hit."

"In addition, yesterday, February 13, in the area of Novoekonomichne (TOT Donetsk region), an enemy ammunition depot was hit," the report says.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms destruction of Nebo-U radar in Crimea and other important enemy targets13.02.26, 14:51 • 2974 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea