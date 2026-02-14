General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the BK-16 transport and landing craft, the RSP-10 radar, a communication hub, and an enemy ammunition depot, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict damage on important enemy military facilities," the report says.

Thus, it was confirmed that on February 12, 2026, in the area of the settlement of Novooserne in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukrainian Crimea, the enemy's BK-16 transport and landing craft was successfully hit. - reported the General Staff.

"Also on February 12, in the area of the settlement of Hvardiiske (TOT AR Crimea), the RSP-10 radar station was hit," the report states.

Among other things, according to the report, "in the area of the settlement of Prymorsk (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), on the same day, a communication hub of the Russian occupiers was hit."

"In addition, yesterday, February 13, in the area of Novoekonomichne (TOT Donetsk region), an enemy ammunition depot was hit," the report says.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

