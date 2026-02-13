General Staff confirms destruction of Nebo-U radar in Crimea and other important enemy targets

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Nebo-U radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea, areas where UAV operators and other enemy personnel are concentrated, and an enemy logistics warehouse in the occupied territories, UNN reports.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of important enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on the night of February 13," the report says.

"In particular, in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, in the areas of Solodkovodne and Liubymivka, concentrations of enemy personnel were hit. And in the areas of Tokmak and Mykhailivka, enemy UAV operator deployment points were hit," the General Staff noted.

As stated, "in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, in the area of the settlement of Selydove, an enemy logistics warehouse was hit."

In addition, yesterday, in the area of the settlement of Yevpatoria (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station was hit. - reported the General Staff.

It is also noted that "in the area of Komyshuvakha (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), an area of concentration of enemy military equipment was hit."

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

