General Staff: 73 combat engagements so far, enemy significantly intensified in Kramatorsk sector

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70789 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139129 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144224 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238187 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171516 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163499 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219210 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205807 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67932 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109783 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50847 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105514 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238187 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219084 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6020 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14404 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105514 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158330 views
General Staff: 73 combat engagements so far, enemy significantly intensified in Kramatorsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15895 views

Russian troops have significantly intensified their activity in the Kramatorsk sector, with a total of 73 combat engagements on the frontline as of 16:00 on May 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Today, 73 clashes have already occurred at the front, and Russian troops have significantly intensified their activity in the Kramatorsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 16:00 on May 24, UNN reports.

The total number of combat engagements as of today is 73. The enemy has significantly intensified its activity in the Kramatorsk sector over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, in the border area, Russian occupants conducted assault operations from Pletenivka in the direction of Tykhy. Two more combat engagements took place in Vovchansk. The total number of combat engagements in the sector now stands at 11.

In the Kupyansk sector, enemy offensive attempts are the most intense, but the aggressor is losing a lot of ground. A total of 18 combat engagements took place today. Over the course of the day, 56 occupants were neutralized killed and wounded. A Russian tank and a self-propelled gun "Hyacinth" were destroyed. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Liman direction, the occupiers conducted another unsuccessful assault, the third in a day.

On the Siversk direction, Russian aviation attacked the city of Siversk, Donetsk region, with three guided missiles.

The number of aggressor's attacks in the Kramatorsk sector increased to 12 at once. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Novyi neighborhood near Chasovyi Yar, and Andriivka, where the fighting continues. The enemy used unguided aerial missiles in Northern.

Three combat engagements took place in the Pokrovske sector. There have been 12 since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control, Ukrainian troops are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupants. The enemy is focusing its attacks on Novoselivka Persha in particular, supporting the offensive with air support. Seven combat aerial vehicles have already been used in this settlement, and two more such air strikes were carried out in Vozdvyzhenka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of combat engagements did not change. Russian terrorists launched two KABs at the areas of Vodiane and Kostyantynivka.

There were five combat engagements in the Prydniprovsky sector. One of the battles on the left bank of the Dnipro continues.

In other areas, the situation has reportedly not changed significantly.

"Ukrainian troops are inflicting fire on the enemy, taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in our defense. Our aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles are also operating," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Stop Russian Troops in Kharkiv Region and Conduct Counter-Offensive Actions24.05.24, 15:53 • 17897 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising