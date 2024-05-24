General Staff: 73 combat engagements so far, enemy significantly intensified in Kramatorsk sector

Today, 73 clashes have already occurred at the front, and Russian troops have significantly intensified their activity in the Kramatorsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 16:00 on May 24, UNN reports.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, in the border area, Russian occupants conducted assault operations from Pletenivka in the direction of Tykhy. Two more combat engagements took place in Vovchansk. The total number of combat engagements in the sector now stands at 11.

In the Kupyansk sector, enemy offensive attempts are the most intense, but the aggressor is losing a lot of ground. A total of 18 combat engagements took place today. Over the course of the day, 56 occupants were neutralized killed and wounded. A Russian tank and a self-propelled gun "Hyacinth" were destroyed. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Liman direction, the occupiers conducted another unsuccessful assault, the third in a day.

On the Siversk direction, Russian aviation attacked the city of Siversk, Donetsk region, with three guided missiles.

The number of aggressor's attacks in the Kramatorsk sector increased to 12 at once. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Novyi neighborhood near Chasovyi Yar, and Andriivka, where the fighting continues. The enemy used unguided aerial missiles in Northern.

Three combat engagements took place in the Pokrovske sector. There have been 12 since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control, Ukrainian troops are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupants. The enemy is focusing its attacks on Novoselivka Persha in particular, supporting the offensive with air support. Seven combat aerial vehicles have already been used in this settlement, and two more such air strikes were carried out in Vozdvyzhenka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of combat engagements did not change. Russian terrorists launched two KABs at the areas of Vodiane and Kostyantynivka.

There were five combat engagements in the Prydniprovsky sector. One of the battles on the left bank of the Dnipro continues.

In other areas, the situation has reportedly not changed significantly.

"Ukrainian troops are inflicting fire on the enemy, taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in our defense. Our aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles are also operating," the General Staff said.

