Ukrainian Defense Forces Stop Russian Troops in Kharkiv Region and Conduct Counter-Offensive Actions

The Ukrainian military has stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and is conducting counteroffensive actions. This was stated by Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The situation is difficult. Defense forces continue to defend our country in the east and south, inflicting fire on the enemy. The main actions are taking place in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. As for the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations to create a buffer zone. The enemy has been stopped, the situation is under control, and counteroffensive actions are underway - Prokhorenko said, as quoted by the General Staff.

It is reported that the occupiers are also conducting offensive actions in the east of Kharkiv region, planning to bypass the city of Kupyansk from the east, but are not successful.

Fierce fighting continues along almost the entire frontline. The defense forces inflict heavy losses on the enemy, our artillery and unmanned systems are actively working, and aviation is involved.

It is noted that the situation is under control in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is amassing troops on the territory of the Russian Federation, conducting daily air and artillery strikes on border settlements, and using UAVs. It is trying to destroy critical infrastructure, attacking with missiles and "shaheds".

The defense forces are aware of the enemy's plans and do everything they can to disrupt them. Measures are taken to allocate reserves and firepower to seize the initiative on the battlefield - the General Staff informs.

Addendum

The General Staff reported that the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks near Hlybokyne in Kharkiv region, with the hottest spots in the Kupyansk sector today.