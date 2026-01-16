General Staff: 36 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, 21 combat engagements in Huliaipole direction

On the Pokrovsk direction, 36 enemy attacks have already been repelled today, and another 21 combat engagements took place on the Huliaipole direction, out of a total of 98 battles on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on January 16, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the total number of combat engagements is 98. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities in the settlements of Bleshnya, Chernihiv Oblast; Kucherivka, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Bachivsk, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 81 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks, and five more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Ambarne, Dehtiarne, and towards Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novovodyane and Kolodiazy.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance to the positions of our troops in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried once to break into our defense towards Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked 15 times near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 38 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 36 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksiivka, Stepove, and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 21 combat engagements took place in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, and towards Varvarivka. Seven of them are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through our defense in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske; currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

180 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy dropped 234 guided aerial bombs - General Staff