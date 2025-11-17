General Staff: 137 combat engagements per day, Russia massively strikes with aerial bombs and drones,

Ukrainian defense forces on November 17 contained a large-scale pressure from Russian troops along the entire front line. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 137 combat engagements have been recorded since morning, and the enemy continues to try to advance, regardless of losses. This was reported in the evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Over the past day, the Russian army launched 1 missile and 47 air strikes, used 101 guided aerial bombs, launched 3435 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3332 artillery shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Despite the scale of the attacks, all assaults in key directions were repelled. The most intense battles continued in the eastern sections of the front, where the enemy made more than fifty attempts to break through. Particularly fierce attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction – there, the Russians tried to advance 34 times, but unsuccessfully.

Sloviansk direction. Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

Kostiantynivka direction. Russians attacked 19 times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. All attacks were repelled.

Oleksandrivka direction. 13 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Voronyi, Sosnivka, Berezove, Krasnohirske, and Pershotravneve. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Huliaipole direction. The occupiers tried to advance 10 times near Solodke, Rivnopillia, Yablukove, and Zelenyi Hai.

According to preliminary estimates, in one of the hottest areas alone, the defenders neutralized 103 occupiers, 79 of whom were killed, destroyed 18 drones, one piece of equipment, and hit nine enemy shelters.

