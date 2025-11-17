General Staff: 137 combat engagements per day, Russia massively strikes with aerial bombs and drones,

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
04:21 PM • 12087 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 21473 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 21388 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 22419 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 23073 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 20486 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 48096 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25775 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19748 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22208 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4.1m/s
75%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Railway sabotage in Poland: National Security and Defense Council suggests Russian GRU sabotage unit behind attackNovember 17, 11:24 AM • 8544 views
Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficientNovember 17, 01:02 PM • 14119 views
Militants abduct 25 schoolgirls in Nigeria, shoot deputy principalNovember 17, 01:17 PM • 7752 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 18258 views
They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completion03:41 PM • 9792 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 48096 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 83139 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 76603 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 133662 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 111431 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Bloggers
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 18315 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 27484 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 28158 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 21995 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 41164 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Bild
The Diplomat

General Staff: 137 combat engagements per day, Russia massively strikes with aerial bombs and drones,

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 137 combat engagements on November 17, during which the Russian army carried out 1 missile strike, 47 air strikes, used 101 guided aerial bombs, and 3435 kamikaze drones. The most intense battles took place in the eastern sectors of the front, where all assaults were repelled.

General Staff: 137 combat engagements per day, Russia massively strikes with aerial bombs and drones,

Ukrainian defense forces on November 17 contained a large-scale pressure from Russian troops along the entire front line. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 137 combat engagements have been recorded since morning, and the enemy continues to try to advance, regardless of losses. This was reported in the evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the Russian army launched 1 missile and 47 air strikes, used 101 guided aerial bombs, launched 3435 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3332 artillery shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements.

81 combat engagement on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions17.11.25, 16:54 • 2304 views

Despite the scale of the attacks, all assaults in key directions were repelled. The most intense battles continued in the eastern sections of the front, where the enemy made more than fifty attempts to break through. Particularly fierce attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction – there, the Russians tried to advance 34 times, but unsuccessfully.

Sloviansk direction. Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

Kostiantynivka direction. Russians attacked 19 times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. All attacks were repelled.

Oleksandrivka direction. 13 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Voronyi, Sosnivka, Berezove, Krasnohirske, and Pershotravneve. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Huliaipole direction. The occupiers tried to advance 10 times near Solodke, Rivnopillia, Yablukove, and Zelenyi Hai.

According to preliminary estimates, in one of the hottest areas alone, the defenders neutralized 103 occupiers, 79 of whom were killed, destroyed 18 drones, one piece of equipment, and hit nine enemy shelters.

"Eight bombs dropped": HUR intercepted conversations about Russian aviation bombing its own Belgorod region17.11.25, 17:34 • 2852 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine