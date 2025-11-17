81 combat engagement on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions

$42.040.02
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 2428 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 6402 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 10651 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13917 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 16082 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 37605 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 24332 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19038 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21349 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16425 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
ISW: The US must be able to seize the initiative if it wants to win in possible future warsNovember 17, 05:44 AM • 10568 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 12265 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 19642 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 18232 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 14202 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 37611 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 74922 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 69337 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 126059 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 104339 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 3506 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 18292 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 19704 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 18852 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 38067 views
81 combat engagement on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Since the beginning of the day, 81 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions, launching three airstrikes and dropping eight guided aerial bombs.

81 combat engagement on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions

Since the beginning of this day, 81 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 61 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Dvorichanske. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defense in the areas of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Zarichne, and Drobycheve. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, today the enemy attacked our positions twice in the area of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 18 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Mayak, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 15 enemy attacks. Battles are ongoing in three locations.

Ukrainian units are conducting strike-and-search operations in several areas, destroying the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Berezove, and Pershotravneve. The Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers in the area of Solodke, Rivnopillia, and Zelenyi Hai; another combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched strikes on settlements, including Vozdvyzhivka and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders.

In other directions - no changes, summarized the General Staff.

The number of battles on the front line increased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: the General Staff updated the map17.11.25, 09:44 • 1986 views

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine