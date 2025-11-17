81 combat engagement on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions

Since the beginning of this day, 81 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 61 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Dvorichanske. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defense in the areas of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Zarichne, and Drobycheve. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, today the enemy attacked our positions twice in the area of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 18 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Mayak, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 15 enemy attacks. Battles are ongoing in three locations.

Ukrainian units are conducting strike-and-search operations in several areas, destroying the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Berezove, and Pershotravneve. The Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers in the area of Solodke, Rivnopillia, and Zelenyi Hai; another combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched strikes on settlements, including Vozdvyzhivka and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders.

In other directions - no changes, summarized the General Staff.

