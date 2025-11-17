The number of battles on the front line increased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: the General Staff updated the map

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11980 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 10735 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 8366 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 13064 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 11885 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 23538 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 40607 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33347 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 62771 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32509 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - AxiosNovember 16, 11:40 PM • 11137 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 14393 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 5112 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 12202 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 23851 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11980 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 62771 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 58370 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 111876 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 93679 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Troels Lund Poulsen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mike Pompeo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Balakliia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 1116 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 13870 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 33339 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 111876 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 41566 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

The number of battles on the front line increased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: the General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Over the past day, 216 combat engagements took place on the front line, which is almost a quarter more than the day before. The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 75 assault operations.

The number of battles on the front line increased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: the General Staff updated the map

216 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is almost a quarter more than the day before, most - a third - remain in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on November 17, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 216 combat engagements were recorded yesterday

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 164 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,122 shellings, 124 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4,082 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one artillery system of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropped 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 148 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, six combat engagements took place yesterday near Vovchansk and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Obukhivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Pishchane, Kupyansk, Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times, trying to advance in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Korovyn Yar, Drobycheve, Yampilivka, Terny, Zarichne, Novoselivka and in the direction of Lyman, Novoselivka and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Siversk, Vyyimka and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Maiske, Virolyubivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Poltavka, Sofiivka and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 75 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Shakhove, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, Filiia and in the direction of Novopidhorodne, Hryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Stepove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times near the settlements of Dobropillia, Rivnopillia, Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Bilohirya, Vysoké, Ternuvate and in the direction of Zatyshshia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped one offensive action of the enemy in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Minus 1160 soldiers and 213 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses per day17.11.25, 07:15 • 2318 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine