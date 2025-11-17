The number of battles on the front line increased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: the General Staff updated the map

216 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is almost a quarter more than the day before, most - a third - remain in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on November 17, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 216 combat engagements were recorded yesterday - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 164 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,122 shellings, 124 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4,082 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one artillery system of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropped 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 148 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, six combat engagements took place yesterday near Vovchansk and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Obukhivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Pishchane, Kupyansk, Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times, trying to advance in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Korovyn Yar, Drobycheve, Yampilivka, Terny, Zarichne, Novoselivka and in the direction of Lyman, Novoselivka and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Siversk, Vyyimka and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Maiske, Virolyubivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Poltavka, Sofiivka and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 75 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Shakhove, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, Filiia and in the direction of Novopidhorodne, Hryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Stepove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times near the settlements of Dobropillia, Rivnopillia, Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Bilohirya, Vysoké, Ternuvate and in the direction of Zatyshshia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped one offensive action of the enemy in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

